Here is the local Williston Coyotes sports recap for Jan. 18.
- The Williston High School girls basketball team was defeated on the road by Minot, 76-61. It was Williston's third straight loss, dropping their season record to 3-8.
- In wrestling, the Coyotes hosted the Bismarck Demons where they were defeated 68-9 at Jon Cole Gymnasium.
- Williston's home hockey game against Bismarck Century was postponed, and WHS's swim and dive meet, originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 17 in Jamestown, has been cancelled.