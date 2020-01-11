In local prep basketball news, the Williston Coyotes girls basketball team traveled to Jamestown on Friday, where they lost to the Jamestown Bluejays, 61-51. The defeat drops Williston's season mark to 3-6, and snaps the club's two-game winning streak.
Meanwhile, the WHS boys basketball team also lost to Jamestown, 62-44. Williston's overall record now stands at 2-7 on the year. Both Williston varsity clubs will remain on the road for their next doubleheader against Mandan on Saturday, Jan. 11.
On Thursday, Jan. 9, the Williston Trinity Christian School Crusaders boys team was beaten by White Shield, 70-44, and the Comet-Crusaders girls team recorded a 55-49 victory over the same opponent that night. Both local varsity clubs will compete against Beach High School on Jan. 11.