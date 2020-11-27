Winter sports are a go this season, with all practices or try-outs resuming Nov. 30 and all games resuming Dec. 14.
The new start dates affect all winter sports, meaning boys basketball, girls basketball, wrestling, boys hockey, girls hockey and boys swimming and diving can only start competing on or after Dec. 14.
But these new start dates weren’t always the case.
On Nov. 13, Gov. Doug Burgum issued an executive order with multiple measures designed to reduce record COVID-19 infections and record hospitalizations and take pressure off the state’s strained health care providers and staff in the face of a pending capacity crisis.
One of the measures taken was to originally suspend all activities including practices for winter sports until Dec. 14. Meaning that competition would start in mid to late December or even January 2021.
This order was amended on Nov. 18 to reflect the new start times for winter sports: Nov. 30 for practices and Dec. 14 for competitions.
The governor amended the original order after what a Nov. 18 press release said was daily consultation and collaboration between the Burgum and legislative leaders, constructive input from the North Dakota High School Activities Association and athletic associations and feedback from others concerned about the impacts of suspended activities on students’ well-being.
However, there are still some concerns, particularly over schedules, that are present since sports are starting in late November.
For example, in Trenton the girls basketball team was expected to start Nov. 16, meaning that now its season will be two weeks shorter.
Hockey and wrestling at Williston High School started before Burgum’s Nov. 13 order and had to be put on pause, cutting both teams’ seasons by weeks.
Steve Morben, the principal at Trenton High School, said in a Nov. 19 email that even though there are still challenges, they are not new.
“Each school seems to be implementing COVID protocols, such as mask wearing, differently, so that does create issues as it pertains to possible exposures to the virus,” he said. “Here at Trenton, we will continue to require masks to be worn during the school day and, as I stated before, our basketball teams will be masking up during most of their practice time to help ensure that we are as safe as we can be.”
Morben also said there will be some challenges when it comes to the girls basketball schedule, since they need to either cancel or reschedule three basketball games.
The boys team, however, will have only one game affected.
Ryan Albrecht, the athletic director at Tioga High School, shared similar sentiments regarding the scheduling conflicts he will face with his teams.
“There are only so many open dates in the calendar for us to reschedule,” he wrote in a Nov. 19 email. “A huge question mark in my mind is how we make wrestling work. We are making sure to sanitize constantly, keep wrestlers in specific "pods" and so on. The key will be the close contact.”
Albrecht was referring to the list of guidelines released by the NDHSAA that each winter sport from basketball to hockey should follow in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.
These guidelines include measures like wearing masks practically at all times unless on the court, rink, pool or mat; limiting physical contact between schools by not allowing handshakes before matches or not giving each other high fives after games; and trying to socially distance whenever possible like on the bench or in the locker rooms.
Other measures include limiting fan attendance, something that is more based on the phase that the state is in (i.e. yellow or orange).
Morben said in his Nov. 19 email that he is anticipating either the governor's office or the NDHSAA will be bringing forward some additional protocols that pertain to fan attendance at contests since he said those “situations give rise to increased opportunities for community spread of the virus.”
Also, the NDHSAA does make it clear in its communications regarding COVID-19 that everything is subject to change at any time because of the changing trends of the pandemic.
This could leave a sense of uncertainty among the schools and the athletic directors there, many who have said they are just waiting to see what happens next.
When asked if the amended order was a “better solution,” Albrecht said if considering the Nov. 13 order, then yes, but it isn’t the best solution.
“The best solution would have been that student athletics are not a part of the executive order. Students across the state have had so much already taken from them. If more things are taken, I am worried about what could happen,” he said.
Regardless of the new measures and start times though, one thing remains certain — winter sports will go on this year.