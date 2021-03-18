Powers Lake High School lost 66-28 to Grafton in the quarterfinals of the Class B boys basketball state tournament.
The tournament, which is hosted by the North Dakota High School Activities Association, is being held from March 18 through March 20 at the Minot State University Dome.
Powers Lake was representing District 16, Region 8 in the tournament. They advanced to state after defeating the District 15 No. 1 seed White Shield on March 11 during the Region 8 boys basketball tournament.
Powers Lake will play in a consolation round on March 19 in Minot. They play whichever team loses Game 2 of the quarterfinals. That would either be the Class B No. 3 seed Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier or Rugby High School.
There are two more games that will be played at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Thursday, then four games on March 19 and four games on March 20.
Game times for Friday and Saturday are noon, 2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Tickets are still available, but must be purchased online at https://msubeavertickets.universitytickets.com.
There is a limit of 4 tickets per individual and all purchases are final and nonrefundable.
Doors will open 1 hour before the 12:00 p.m. session and approximately 20 minutes following each game thereafter.