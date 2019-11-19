With only two seniors and two juniors on the roster a year ago, the Powers Lake girls basketball unit was a young one last season. As a result, a host of eighth and ninth graders received valuable varsity experience during the 2018-2019 campaign. However, the club ended the season with a 6-15 mark and a last place finish in the district tournament.
As Ranchers second-year head coach Nick Fredrickson tells the Williston Herald, last season was not only a learning experience for his players, but also for himself as a coach. That being said, he takes personal responsibility for the way things went on the court for the Ranchers during the previous season.
"I put a lot of those losses on no one but myself," Fredrickson admits. "I had a lot to learn about coaching at the varsity level. I know we will be an improved team this year, and I expect to have these girls ready to compete with all of the teams in our region."
When it comes to making improvements, Fredrickson believes being able to consistently handle pressure defense with confidence will be the next step for his players. This is an area his club struggled with a year ago being that most of the team lacked experience playing at the varsity level.
"There was a learning curve, but I thought we did a much better job of handling pressure defense by the end of the season," Fredrickson says. "This season, we will definitely spend time on learning how to break the press, as well as being more aggressive with our defense."
Coming into this year, Powers Lake will again have just two seniors on their roster, guard Madison Fraunfelter and interior player Maddisen Heiling. While Fraunfelter earned all-district recognition a year ago, Heiling will spend the majority of her time as a threat in the post. Coach Fredrickson believes both players are poised to be major contributors to the Ranchers this winter.
"I expect Madison to take her game to the next level and be a great leader for our team, and we will need Maddisen to contribute by both scoring and rebounding," Fredrickson said of his two seniors.
Meanwhile, junior Emillee Puckett, a prolific post player, and sophomore Ryanne Slemmin, a strong shooter and defender, are also expected to help Powers Lake this season. In addition, freshman Savanna Fredrickson, an all-district selection last year, will be counted on to provide depth to the Ranchers lineup with her ability to play multiple positions on the floor.
Heading into the new year, coach Fredrickson believes one of the biggest lessons he can teach to his players is the importance of playing with confidence. The Powers Lake basketball mentor says that if his club can consistently display confidence on the floor in game situations, the Ranchers will be able to unlock their full potential this season.
"Basketball is a very fun game, and it is even more fun when you can play confidently along side your friends," the coach adds.