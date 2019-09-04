On Tuesday, Sept. 3, Williston Trinity Christian Schools were beaten at home by the Powers Lake Ranchers, 3-1.
While the Ranchers took the first set, 25-21, the Crusaders rallied back to win the second set, 25-19. The third and fourth sets were also highly competitive as the Ranchers managed to fend off WTCS 25-21 in each of those sets to clinch the victory.
For Powers Lake, Maddy Fraunfelter accounted for 11 kills and 15 digs. Meanwhile for WTCS, Ellie Haskins produced 15 assists on the evening and Madi Lackey collected three blocks.