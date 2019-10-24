After finishing up the 2019 season with a record of 7-1, the Ray/Powers Lake Outlaws will host Grand County/Flasher in their opening round playoff contest on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The Williston Herald asked RPL co-head coach Seth Wisthoff for his thoughts on the season, as well as the club’s upcoming playoff matchup with GCF. Here is what Wisthoff had to say:
What were the keys to victory in your last game against Tanner-Granville-Upham on Oct. 19?
Wisthoff: Consistency helped us to take down TGU. They were disciplined and well coached and we had to be ready every play to get stops and to be able to move the ball.
Seven straight wins is quite an accomplishment, has this team exceeded your own expectations?
Wisthoff: We always want to have a chance to win every game that we play. The best thing about this team is that we have improved every week, and we hope to do that each week in the playoffs. If we can continue to do that, we hope to have a chance in every game.
What would you say was the biggest challenge your club has been able to overcome thus far in 2019?
Wisthoff: Guys have had to fill a lot of roles, and some roles have changed, but everyone has taken those changes in stride, and has worked to help the team develop into the best team that we can be.
What would you consider a successful playoff run for this year’s Outlaws program?
Wisthoff: If we put our best foot forward in every game, we can consider the season a success. Wins and losses are never going to fully determine how successful a team is. Our ability to grow, adapt and change has made us successful this year so far, and hopefully those attributes will go with our guys outside of football.
What do you know about your next opponent GCF, and what will be your approach in that game?
Wisthoff: Grant County/Flasher is a good team that has a lot of weapons. They force you to prepare for a lot of different formations and they have athletes at a lot of positions. It will be important for us to be fundamental and physical from the opening kick.