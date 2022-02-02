The Williston Basin School District No. 7 logo

The Williston Basin School District No. 7 logo.

There will be a phone outage at all Williston Basin School District #7 schools and offices on Friday, Feb. 4.

This includes all athletic offices.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, all phone lines will be down intermittently starting at 10 a.m.

“At this time, we do not have an estimate of how long the phone lines will be down,” the post reads. “We appreciate your patience during this.”

If anyone needs to reach someone during that time, the district said per its post that they can send an email to their school secretary.

“You can find a list of staff members and their email addresses by clicking on the ‘Staff’ link on your school’s website,” according to the post.

