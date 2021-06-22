Penny Slagle, the head coach for the Coyote Clay Target League, said she is proud of what her team accomplished not just at the state tournament but during the entire season.
Slagle talked about the league on June 21, a day after they competed at the state tournament and placed second, and said ultimately they have always been a very competitive team and very good.
But next year, the team will be tough to beat and has the potential to give South Prairie, the No. 1 shooting team in the state, a run for its money.
“We have a lot of returning athletes that are shooting very well,” Slagle said. “South Prairie is a dominant force in the state, but we are getting closer.”
She said everyone from the athletes to the coaches are looking forward to next season.
On top of that, she said the coaches are so proud of their kids.
“(The athletes) have put the time in and practiced and it has paid off for them,” Slagle said.
After the state tournament, Slagle said the team’s sporting clays and five stand shooting performances were top in the state.
She added that the coaches were happy each time they heard Williston’s name announced for awards.
And, out of all teams in North Dakota, Williston is the largest team in all three disciplines.
“By being so successful this past season and actually every season we have had, we have just gotten bigger and better,” she said. “Success breeds success and we feel we will continue to grow.”
This past year was tough and completely different for all sports and activities, but during that time, there are moments and points people can look back on with delight.
For Slagle, the Clay Target League was one of the few activities that was allowed to continue during the pandemic across the state, she said, which was great because the team didn’t lose any momentum as they continued to grow and become better.
As a recap for the season as a whole, Slagle said she wanted to thank all the parents and others who supported the league throughout the season.
She added that she wanted to thank all the coaches and staff who have volunteered their time to help the league, which is a huge reason they are successful.
Moving forward, the team is in the process of getting a new home.
Slagle said the trap league recently moved to Painted Woods Range, which is west of Williston.
“With the growth of our league and being the largest team in the state, we are currently building a range that will be our home,” she said.
Slagle added that with the help of grants and matching funds, the team is hoping to make this range the best it can be.
She added that if anyone or a business wants to donate to the cause, they can contact her at penny.slagle@willistonschools.org.