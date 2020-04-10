This past season, the Williston Sea Lions produced a total of 52 state and nine regional qualifying swimmers. As it turned out, none of those student-athletes were given the opportunity to compete at the highest level.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, USA Swimming made the decision to cancel both their state and regional meets, putting a premature end to Williston's swimming season.
After receiving the news, Sea Lions head coach Karen Guglich informed the team that March 13 would be the last practice of the season. In order to give her swimmers an incentive to finish out the year on a positive note, the practice, which was held at the Williston Area Recreation Center, was dubbed "The 2020 Pandemic Swim Meet."
As Guglich tells the Williston Herald, the initial mood of her swimmers before the meet was one of disappointment. However, that quickly changed after the coaching staff organized a team meeting to congratulate their swimmers on their diligent work habits throughout the year. Afterwards, Guglich says her Sea Lion squad showed great enthusiasm to perform at the impromptu meet.
"The Pandemic Swim Meet was a great way to boost spirits and give the kids a chance to see what their daily workouts and mental training was worth," Guglich adds. "All the times were unofficial, and the parents helped out a great deal. I think it was overall a great atmosphere and the kids really enjoyed themselves, and that was the most important thing."
Prior to the state and regional competitions being cancelled, the Sea Lions' roster featured three swimmers who were atop the state standings. Eight year-old Treysen Lounsbury enjoyed the top spot in the 25-yard breaststroke with an official time of 21.73 seconds, and was in second place for the 50-yard breaststroke and 100 individual medley with times of 51.60 seconds and 1:39.56 respectively.
As for 12 year-old Kambree Draper, she earned first places times in the 1,000 freestyle (12:11.34) and the 200 breaststroke (2:49.09). Meanwhile, Coyotes' varsity standout Kolden Kringen owned first place times in both the 50 and 200-yard breaststrokes at 29.92 seconds and 2:56.06 respectively.
In addition to those highlights, Guglich says at least five other Williston swimmers were in contention to qualify for state heading into the Last Chance Meet, which was slated to take place in Minot on March 14 before it too was cancelled.
Moving forward, Williston's long course season is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 4. While the future remains uncertain, the Sea Lions' swim coach is hopeful that at least a portion of the summer scheduled can remain in tact.
"Nobody really knows for sure what is going to happen, but our swimmers are preparing by doing dry land training, and they are doing strength and conditioning routines at home," Guglich adds. "I hope we can get some part of the season in because I really want my swimmers to stay in the water and get a feel for the pool."