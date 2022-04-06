The spring season is underway for the over 2,000 student athletes competing in high school clay target leagues across the state.
In fact, a record-breaking 2,081 students are participating in 96 teams state-wide, according to a press release from the North Dakota State High School Clay Target League (the governing body for high school teams).
“We are excited to see a record number of high school teams participating this season.” said John Nelson, President of the USACTL, “There is such a high demand for outdoor activities that are an alternative to traditional sports, kudos to the coaches and parents that make these teams possible.”
The season officially started in late-March and lasts about nine weeks.
Weekly competition, however, starts on April 17.
The season culminates with tournaments held in June, and athletes with top season averages will be invited to register for the League’s National Championship held in Michigan every July.
This spring, over 31,500 student athletes are participating in League programs across the country.
“Athletes of all types are able to participate in clay target shooting,” Nelson said. “The League has a ‘no benchwarmers’ philosophy, and the League’s True Team scoring system is designed so that everyone’s score matters, not just the top athletes on a team.”