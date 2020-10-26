The Ray-Powers Lake co-op nine-man football team had its season come to an end in the first round of the playoffs.
The Outlaws lost to Kidder County High School 44-26 on the road on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Ray-Powers Lake was up against a good team in Kidder County, which had one loss in the season and had an average margin of victory of 28.3 points in its six wins this season.
With the victory over the Outlaws, Kidder County moved on to the next round of the playoffs and will face Beach High School, which will be another home game for them.
Despite the first-round exit, Ray-Powers Lake can look back on a good season and a good performance in the postseason.
In the regular season, the Outlaws were no stranger to success of their own. They finished the regular season with a 5-1 record, with the only loss coming against a good Surrey team (who also lost in the first round).
Otherwise, Ray-Powers Lake held a 26.4 average point margin of victory over opponents, displaying solid dominance throughout the year.
The loss in the first round was not ideal, but the Outlaws did put up 26 points against Kidder County, which is one of the highest point totals any team has scored against Kidder County this season.
Looking ahead to next season, the Outlaws will be losing 10 seniors due to graduation, but they have some good young talent that will also be returning to the field. In total, 16 plates will be back next year, plus any players from eighth grade that become freshmen.