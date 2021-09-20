Joel Holmen, No. 29 and the quarterback for the Tioga High School football team, throws a pass to No. 9 Kasey Odegaard during a Sept. 17 away game against the Ray/Powers Lake Outlaws. Tioga lost the game 44-6.
Tyson Enget, No. 3 on the Ray/Powers Lake football team, stiff-arms an oncoming tackler to try and break away up field during a Sept. 17 home game against the Tioga Pirates.
Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald
The Ray/Powers Lake football team picked up a big home win over Tioga High School on Friday, Sept. 17, defeating the Pirates 44-6.
The Outlaws held good control over the game, both on offense and defense, but Tioga fared well and put together some good drives and plays as well.
Ray/Powers Lake opened the game strong, scoring 22 points in the first quarter and setting the tone for the rest of the game.
The Outlaws started the scoring with a big passing play, where Jace Nelson found Tyson Enget for a 57-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The two-point try failed, but Ray/Powers Lake put an exclamation point on the opening score of the game.
Gracin Schroeder put the Outlaws ahead a bit more with his four-yard touchdown run later in the quarter. Tyler Lindstrom ran in the two-point conversion, giving the Outlaws a 14-0 lead.
To close out the opening quarter of play, Lindstrom found Nelson for a 36-yard pass for a touchdown, and the two connected again for the two-point conversion, giving Ray/Powers Lake a 22-0 lead at the end of the first.
Tioga avoided being shut out when it scored in the second quarter, finding the end zone on a three-yard pass.
The Outlaws responded, when Lindstrom found Nelson for a 35-yard pass to score again. Lindstrom connected with Luke Fraunfelter for the two-point conversion, putting the Outlaws up 30-6.
Before halftime, the Outlaws returned an interception for a touchdown, giving themselves a 36-6 lead at half.
Ray/Powers Lake only scored one more time in the game, coming in the third quarter when Schroeder scored a touchdown on an eight-yard run. Lindstrom ran in the two-point conversion.
Although Tioga was held to the one touchdown, the Pirates put together a few other promising drives that ultimately were stopped short.
The Outlaws led both on the ground and in the air. Ray/Powers Lake had 203 passing yards and 154 rushing yards, compared to Tioga’s 102 passing yards and 81 rushing yards.
Ray/Powers Lake’s next game is this Friday, Sept. 24 at home against Divide County, and Tioga’s next game is on the road against Lewis and Clark, according to the North Dakota High School Activities Association website.