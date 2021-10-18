Outlaws advance to second round in 9-man football playoffs Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Oct 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Tyson Enget, No. 3 on the Ray/Powers Lake football team, stiff-arms an oncoming tackler to try and break away up field during a Sept. 17 home game against the Tioga Pirates. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One round down, three more to go until the 9-man football championship game.The Ray/Powers Lake football team defeated Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 44-14 in the first round of the 9-man football playoffs. The game was played at home on Saturday, Oct. 16. Ray/Powers Lake wasted no time whatsoever scoring. By the end of the first half the Outlaws were leading 30-0. In fact, the only time Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood was able to score was in the fourth quarter with only minutes left in the game. Otherwise, the Outlaws scored in every quarter. In total, the Outlaws had 263 passing yards and 158 rushing yards. Now, the Outlaws play the Surrey Mustangs in the second round. When the two teams previously met on Aug. 27, Ray/Powers Lake defeated Surrey 40-38 in what was a very close game. The second round is Oct. 23 in Surrey. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Round Surrey Powers Lake Sport Football Outlaw Playoff Football Team First Round Load comments MOST POPULAR Trenton to land one of state's largest economic expansion projects to date Helms: Williams County likely to see 20 percent increase in rig counts Genesis to become latest business to break ground at Williston Square Man accused of attempted murder and rape found guilty on all five charges Tanya Dawn Gohl, 43 Flaring solutions are circling the Bakken, thanks in part to state's new tax credit WHS cross country teams named athletes of the week Coke Aafedt, 91 Williston Community Builders ready to return with 2021 Festival of Trees Wendy Kerbaugh, 51 Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back