Tyson Enget, No. 3 on the Ray/Powers Lake football team, stiff-arms an oncoming tackler to try and break away up field during a Sept. 17 home game against the Tioga Pirates.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

One round down, three more to go until the 9-man football championship game.

The Ray/Powers Lake football team defeated Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 44-14 in the first round of the 9-man football playoffs. 

The game was played at home on Saturday, Oct. 16. 

Ray/Powers Lake wasted no time whatsoever scoring. By the end of the first half the Outlaws were leading 30-0. 

In fact, the only time Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood was able to score was in the fourth quarter with only minutes left in the game. 

Otherwise, the Outlaws scored in every quarter. 

In total, the Outlaws had 263 passing yards and 158 rushing yards. 

Now, the Outlaws play the Surrey Mustangs in the second round. 

When the two teams previously met on Aug. 27, Ray/Powers Lake defeated Surrey 40-38 in what was a very close game. 

The second round is Oct. 23 in Surrey. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. 

