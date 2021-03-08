The Grafton Spoilers are once again North Dakota High School Activities Association Class B girls basketball state champions.
The Spoilers defeated Central Cass 64-50 during the 2021 NDHSAA Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday, March 6 at the Minot State Dome.
This is Grafton’s second Class B state title in program history. The Spoilers won the 2012 Class B state championship and finished runner up to Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich in 2020.
Walker Demers led the Spoilers with 20 points.
In Western Dakota Association boys basketball, Minot won the WDA championship over Bismarck on March 6. The final score was 89-88.
Additionally, 19 players representing nine teams earned 2020-21 all-conference boys’ basketball honors.
Bismarck High, Bismarck Legacy and Minot led all conference members with three players selected while Bismarck Century, Jamestown, Mandan and TMCHS (Belcourt) each had two named. Bismarck St. Mary’s and Dickinson had one selection.
Players were chosen by WDA coaches.
In addition to the all-WDA team, the region senior athlete of the year and region coach of the year were selected and an nounced upon conclusion of the West Region Tournament. Minot High’s Deonté Martinez was named senior athlete of the year while Dean Winczewski of Minot was coach of the year.
All-WDA
Bismarck Century: Ian Ely, Sr.; Anthony Doppler, So.
Bismarck High: Gunner Swanson, Sr.; Max Tschosik, Sr.; Treyson Eaglestaff, Jr.
Bismarck Legacy: Nick Kupfer, Sr.; Keagen Woobury, Sr.; Zander Albers, Jr.
Bismarck St. Mary’s: Garrett Badar, Jr.
Dickinson: Alex Dvorak, So.
Jamestown: Carson Lamp, Sr.; Brooks Carroll, Sr.
Mandan: Jayce Lowman, Sr.; Jacob Pierce, Sr.
Minot: Deonté Martinez, Sr.; Eric Wentz, Jr.; Darik Dissette, So.
TMCHS (Belcourt): Tristin Davis, Sr.; Wyatt Enno, Sr.