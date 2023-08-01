The Williston Coyote Clay Target League had a great opportunity to develop their already competitive league when Olympic Trap Shooter Brian Burrows came to town to share some of his knowledge with the league in training sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

Burrows, a competitive shooter since the age of eight has been shooting all of his life. When he was fourteen Burrows began shooting with the Olympics where he earned a 2013 National Champions Gold Medal. Retiring from the Olympic shooting around 2016, Burrows was talked back into the sport by an old coach about shooting in nationals for fun. Burrows placed third and from there got serious about shooting again. 



