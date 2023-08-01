The Williston Coyote Clay Target League had a great opportunity to develop their already competitive league when Olympic Trap Shooter Brian Burrows came to town to share some of his knowledge with the league in training sessions on Saturday and Sunday.
Burrows, a competitive shooter since the age of eight has been shooting all of his life. When he was fourteen Burrows began shooting with the Olympics where he earned a 2013 National Champions Gold Medal. Retiring from the Olympic shooting around 2016, Burrows was talked back into the sport by an old coach about shooting in nationals for fun. Burrows placed third and from there got serious about shooting again.
Burrow, who's wife has family in Williston, had known about the impressive size of the Coyotes, being one of the biggest clay target leagues in the nation and was excited to help develop their talent even further.
“The team has a ton of talent, Penny, the coaches and everyone who works here has really done a great job of developing the shooters and getting interest in the team. The Coyotes are one of the biggest teams in the country, which is amazing. Some of the things that we are working on today was just to develop that talent. We worked on a lot of basics and fundamentals. We also worked with some of the more experienced people in some of the finer points in trap shooting," Burrows said. "It has been really great just to see young kids come up just like I did and start learning the game and having a great time. We did a lot of group training but we do a lot of individualized training as well. Hopefully these guys can get out there and take the shooting world by storm.”
The camp was designed around small groups of athletes who would come and get personal advice about Burrows experience in the sport and some skills that he has learned over the course of the career. When it was time to shoot Burrow would give out individual pointers to each shooter as the session went along.
Reaching the highest levels of success that Burrows had, he loves to give back to the next generation and share his story and skills so that it will help grow the sport for years to come. Burrow believes that the clay shooting environment is great for anybody who is looking to develop skills or be apart of a group.
“I love to watch the generation or the next couple of generations come up and use shooting to get to wherever they want to, whether that is getting to the Olympics or getting scholarships to college, or getting to meet new friends. Maybe they aren’t very social and this is a great way for them to get to understand how to be social in an environment that is great and fun and a little competitive or a lot competitive," Burrows said. "Shooting is one of those sports where you can do it on a fun recreational level or you could take it to the state national international Olympic level. To watch these kids and be able to help them and give them some of the tools that I have is awesome to help and watch because they grow the sport. And go down their own paths. Anything that I can do to help them to get there quicker and experience the sport as I have, I would love to do that as much as I can.”
What's next for Burrows comes training for the second-half of Olympic trials that begin in March. The knowledge that he shared with the Coyotes this weekend will only progress the growing league even further.