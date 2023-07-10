The Williston Oilers were on fire this weekend winning five-of-six games. On Friday through Sunday the Oilers were undefeated and earned the title of First State Bank and Trust Classic champions. In the teams five-game win streak, they outscored their opponents 38-7.
On Thursday before the tournament, the Oilers traveled to Dickinson for a non-tournament game. In Dickinson, the Oilers dropped the first game 9-8 and won the second 3-1.
In the high scoring loss to Dickinson, the Oilers gained the early three run lead in the first inning. Justin Irgens scored a run off a single. Dickinson kept the game close throughout the game, always staying within striking distance. The Oilers were up 5-3 heading into the bottom of the fourth before a three run inning that gave Dickinson the lead. The Oilers retook the lead in the top of the sixth after a three run rally to give them the 8-7 lead. Dickinson however would respond with a two score inning to give Dickinson the win.
Irgens led the Oilers in RBI's in the game batting in two. Eden Mortenson, Owen Kok, Hunter Haugen, and Caleb Bernal all batted in a run in the loss.
Andrew Llewelyn and Bernal had great performances on the mound in the 3-1 win to Dickinson. The two pitchers combined only allowed four hits to Dickinson. Llewelyn started the game for the Oilers, he finished with three innings pitched, throwing over 50 percent of strikes in the game 26 of his 42 pitches were strikes. Bernal finished the game, he finished with two innings pitched and two strikeouts. In the 23 pitches Bernal threw 15 were strikes in the win.
The Oilers returned to Williston to play in four games in three days in the First State Bank and Trust Classic. On their way to the championship the Oilers won decisively in the first three games from teams across the state and Eastern Montana. The Oilers defeated Bismarck 10-1, a 8-0 shutout victory to Glasgow, and beat Bismarck again 5-1 to play in the championship game.
The Oilers matched up against Burlington on Sunday night for the 12-4 championship win. Williston wasted no time to put runs on the board, the Oilers scored three quick runs in the first inning and they held onto the momentum for the remainder of the game. The Oilers would put the game away in the fifth inning from an eight run inning that decided the game and crowned the Oilers champions.
Bridger Johnson got the start and the win for Williston on the mound. Johnson finished with four and a third innings pitched, only allowed five hits, and struck out five batters in his effort in the win.
Llewelyn had a productive day at the plate in the game, he finished with three hits in four at bats and three RBI's. Mortenson, Johnson, Haugen, Bernal, and Hunter Wolff all added an RBI for the Oilers in the win.
After the impressive weekend the Oilers are back above .500 for the season, currently at 15-14.