Oilers 23

The Oilers won four in a row in the tournament to win first place in the First State Bank and Trust Classic. 

 Williston Parks and Rec

The Williston Oilers were on fire this weekend winning five-of-six games. On Friday through Sunday the Oilers were undefeated and earned the title of First State Bank and Trust Classic champions. In the teams five-game win streak, they outscored their opponents 38-7.

On Thursday before the tournament, the Oilers traveled to Dickinson for a non-tournament game. In Dickinson, the Oilers dropped the first game 9-8 and won the second 3-1. 



