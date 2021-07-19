A nice win over the Bismarck Senators capped off a busy weekend for the Williston Oilers.
In total, the Oilers had four games. On Saturday, July 17, they lost both games of a doubleheader to the Bismarck Capitals, and on Sunday, July 18, they split a doubleheader against the Senators.
The Senators took the first game 11-7, but the Oilers bounced back and won 9-6 in the second game.
In the win, everything was clicking for the senators as their lineup produced a lot of runs at the plate.
All statistics referenced are from GameChanger.
Both teams scored three runs in the first inning, but Bismarck held a 5-4 lead after the fourth inning.
The Oilers responded in a big way, scoring five runs in the sixth and seventh inning to take the lead and hold it.
That sixth inning specifically was the deciding factor for Williston.
All three of the first batters in the sixth inning reached for the Oilers. Carter Ekblad and Jayden Iba walked to kick things off, and Max Heen pinch ran for Ekblad.
Carter Mcivor laid down a bunt and singled, which would have loaded the bases for the Oilers. However, an error by the Bismarck third baseman allowed Heen to score, and Iba also came around to score to give Williston a 6-5 lead. Mcivor advanced to second on the play.
Kaeden Call walked after that, and during Garrett Solberg’s at-bat, Nik Rustad ran for Mcivor and stole third base. Rustad was able to score on the throw to second base when Call stole second, giving Williston a 7-5 lead.
In the seventh inning, the Oilers had a two-out rally to extend their lead. Call tripled to drive in Iba, and Solberg doubled to drive in Call.
Overall for the game, Mcivor, Call, Solberg and Junior Medina each had one run batted in to lead Williston. Mcivor led the team with three hits, Iba, Solberg and Heen each had two hits and Call, medina and Mathew Schmit each had one hit.
Although the Oilers weren’t able to win the first game of the doubleheader against the Senators, they held a lead for an inning before Bismarck came back.
Ethan Broome led the team with two RBIs and Heen had one RBI. Broome and Rustad led the team with three hits each, followed by Call with two hits and Iba and Heen with one hit each.
WIlliston’s win over the Senators in the second game also ended a seven-game losing streak.