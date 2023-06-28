The Oilers return from three road games on Monday through Wednesday to Mandan, Bismarck and Jamestown. The Oilers come back after splitting a game in each series. On Monday Williston beat Mandan 16-8 and lost 11-7. The following day the team traveled to Bismarck and took on the Reps, splitting the series with a 12-9 win and a 8-5 loss. On Wednesday the Oilers traveled to Jamestown and split two games with a 9-8 loss and 12-1 victory.
Following an 11-7 first game loss, in which a six-run fourth inning put the Oilers in a too big of a deficit, Williston rebounded in the second game of the double header in the 16-8 win.
Offense was no problem for Williston in the first inning, the Oilers scored 11 runs the blow the lead open at the start. Mandan would manage two good innings in the second and the third, scoring seven runs. The Oilers wouldn't allow much offense following those innings and managed to top of five more runs to secure the win.
Hunter Haugen and Nic Rustad had good games on the mound for the team. Haugen got the start and pitched four innings, he finished with five strikeouts, allowing six hits and only two earned runs. Rustad finished the game for Williston, he finished allowing only three hits and one earned run.
Williston had two back-to-back four-run innings in the 12-9 win against Bismarck giving the team a cushioned lead throughout the game. Rustad had a productive day at the plate batting in three runs. Owen Kok and Haugen both batted in two runs a piece in the win.
In the third road game in as many days, the Oilers traveled to Jamestown for a doubleheader. The Oilers would find themselves down 9-4 heading into the final inning of the 9-8 loss. Williston put up four runs in a comeback attempt but fell just short of completion.
The Oilers would get their revenge in the blow out 12-1 win. Andrew Llewelyn got the start and win on the mound for the team pitching a complete game. Llewelyn finished allowing only three hits and one earned run. He also struck out three batters in the five inning start. He would also have a good game at the plate, hitting in two of his four attempts and batting in two runs.
Caleb Bernal finished with three RBI's in the win, backed up with Iba's two RBI's and Irgens one RBI.
The Oilers are now 10-13 for the season and will play their next game at home on Friday.