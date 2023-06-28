Williston Oilers logo

The Williston Oilers are 5-5 in their last 10 games. 

The Oilers return from three road games on Monday through Wednesday to Mandan, Bismarck and Jamestown. The Oilers come back after splitting a game in each series. On Monday Williston beat Mandan 16-8 and lost 11-7. The following day the team traveled to Bismarck and took on the Reps, splitting the series with a 12-9 win and a 8-5 loss. On Wednesday the Oilers traveled to Jamestown and split two games with a 9-8 loss and 12-1 victory. 

Following an 11-7 first game loss, in which a six-run fourth inning put the Oilers in a too big of a deficit, Williston rebounded in the second game of the double header in the 16-8 win. 



