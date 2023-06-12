Oilers 23

The Oilers perform a rundown on the Bottineau base runner in the seventh place game against Bottineau.

 Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald

The Williston Oilers competed in five games over the weekend in the 38th TruWealth Financial Tournament. All culminating to the Oilers winning the seventh place game against Bottineau Post 42 on Sunday morning. 

After splitting their first two games on Thursday and Friday with an 8-1 loss to Miles City and a 7-0 shutout victory against Great Falls, the Oilers still had two games to play on Saturday before official seeding of the tournament was confirmed. 



