The Williston Oilers competed in five games over the weekend in the 38th TruWealth Financial Tournament. All culminating to the Oilers winning the seventh place game against Bottineau Post 42 on Sunday morning.
After splitting their first two games on Thursday and Friday with an 8-1 loss to Miles City and a 7-0 shutout victory against Great Falls, the Oilers still had two games to play on Saturday before official seeding of the tournament was confirmed.
On Saturday morning the Oilers matched up against the Billing Expos in an 8-2 loss. Two multiple run innings in the top of the first and third put the Oilers in a position they struggled to come out from. The Oilers found minimal momentum in their two scoring innings in the bottom of the first and fourth but it ultimately wouldn't be enough to fuel a comeback.
Owen Kok started on the mound for the Oilers in the loss. Kok pitched three innings and struck out three batters before being relieved in the fourth by Hayden Lappegaard.
Bode Ekblad and Chase Collings tallied an RBI at the plate in the game. Caleb Bernal had two hits on the day for the Oilers.
The same day, on Saturday the Oilers played the Regina Athletics for the shot at the fifth place game.
After an early two-run first inning from the Athletics, the Oilers wasted no time chipping away at the deficit. Bernal scored on a wild pitch in the top half of the second inning. In the top of the fourth Ekblad would give the Oilers the 3-2 lead after a two-run single. Unfortunately for the Oilers, the lead was short lived. The Athletics scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to regain the lead.
Hunter Haugen's sacrifice bunt the following inning scored Jayden Iba, but that would be the final run the Oilers could get across the plate. The Athletics just held off the Oilers for the 6-4 loss.
On Sunday, the Oilers looked to finish the tournament off strong. And that is exactly what the Oilers did, scoring two runs in the first inning. The team would score again in the third and the fourth innings.
Bottineau would come back in the fifth inning however, scoring four runs and tying the game 4-4 and sending the game to extra innings.
With the bases loaded in the top of the eighth, Iba hit a two-run single breaking the tie. Haugen scored an extra insurance run off an RBI single giving the Oilers the commanding lead.
Andrew Llewelyn got the job done on the mound in the bottom of the eighth, earning the save and helping the Oilers win seventh place.