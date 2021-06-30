The Williston Oilers suffered a pair of tough losses on Tuesday, June 29, in an away doubleheader against the Capitals.
Williston lost the games by scores of 13-2 and 18-1, getting some production going in the games despite the heavy Capital attack.
In both games, the Capitals jumped out to big, early leads that were the main reason the Oilers weren’t able to mount comebacks.
The Oilers did score more runs in the first game, though, and the first Williston run was scored in the second inning.
To get things going in the top of the second, Ethan Broome drew a walk with two outs. The following Williston batter, Kyle Brewer, nailed a triple into right field, driving in Broome and allowing Williston to strike first.
Williston’s other run in the game came in the fourth inning under similar circumstances.
With two outs, Broome singled on a line drive to right field. Brewer was able to reach base after being hit by a pitch, putting two runners on with one in scoring position.
With that chance there for him, Max Heen singled to left field to drive in Broome for the Oilers’ second run.
Overall in the game, Kaeden Call, Matt Goodman, Connor Ekblad, Broome, Brewer and Heen each had one hit, and Brewer and Heen each had one run batted in.
In the second game, the Oilers scored their lone run in the fifth inning.
Broome walked to kick off the inning, and Goodman tripled right after to drive in Broome.
For the second game, Nik Rustad led the team with two hits, and Brewer and Goodman each had one hit. Goodman had Williston’s lone RBI.