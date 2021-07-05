The Williston Oilers were able to put up a good amount of runs but got overwhelmed by the Dickinson Volunteers 16U, losing a doubleheader to the Volunteers on Friday, July 2.
In both games, the Oilers scored five runs, but Dickinson still came out on top in 15-5 and 8-5 wins.
When opponents get an early lead this season, the Oilers have faced some trouble, and Dickinson was able to get and hold some early leads in the games.
In the 8-5 game, though, Williston was able to tie the game up early on before Dickinson pulled away.
All statistics referenced are from GameChanger.
Dickinson scored one run in each of the first and second innings, but the Oilers took a brief lead in the top of the second inning when they scored two runs.
To lead off the second inning, Garrett Solberg drew a walk to get the momentum going. Solberg advanced to second base on a wild pitch, and after the first out, Nik Rustad drew a walk. During Rustad’s at bat, Solberg stole third base.
Junior Medina came up next, and during his at bat, Solberg scored on a passed ball, which also allowed Rustad to advance to second. Medina did the rest of the work, nailing a double to left field to give Williston the lead.
Dickinson scored three runs in the third inning to take the lead, and Williston scored twice in the fifth to cut the Volunteers’ lead to one run. After that, though, Dickinson outscored Williston three-to-one.
Medina finished the game with the only run batted in for Williston. Beside him, Jayden Iba, Carter Mcivor, Kaeden Call, Anthony Hickel and Solberg each had one hit.
In the 15-5 loss, Dickinson jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the first two innings, and after the third and fourth innings, the Volunteers had eight more runs.
Williston scored three runs in the third inning, the team’s best inning, and one run in each of the first and fifth inning.
Connor Ekblad led the team in that game with three RBIs. The RBIs came in that third inning, where Ekblad hit a bases-clearing double to drive in Mcivor, Solberg and Ethan Broome.
Iba led the team with two hits, and Mcivor, Call, Solberg, Ekblad, Rustad and Matt Goodman each had one hit.
The next doubleheader for the Oilers is Tuesday, July 6, when they will hit the road to take on the Bismarck Capitals.