After a long losing skid, the Williston Oilers got some momentum going to end the losing streak amid a weekend packed with games.
On Friday, July 9, Williston defeated Mandan 7-4 to end a 16-game losing streak. The Oilers have been playing really well in their recent games, so the win was bound to come.
In total, the Oilers played seven games over the weekend, with two being played Friday, four played on Saturday, July 10 and one on Sunday, July 11.
Williston also defeated Mandan again on Sunday, and although the Oilers lost the other games over the weekend, most of the games were close and the Oilers put up some good runs.
The Oilers’ first win over Mandan, on Friday, was really good because they put up a four-run inning in extra innings to get the job done.
After the seventh inning, the teams were tied 3-3, and it wasn’t until the 11th inning that either team scored again.
Williston scored four runs in the 11th inning, overpowering Mandan’s one run they scored in the bottom half of the inning.
All statistics referenced are from GameChanger.
To start the top half of the inning, Anthony Hickel got placed on second base. Leif Ekblad wasted no time giving the Oilers the edge as he nailed a triple to right field to drive in Hickel and give the Oilers a 4-3 lead.
Landen Miller batted next, reaching first base after being hit by a pitch. Miller stole second during Kyle Brewer’s at-bat, and Brewer hit a double to left field, driving in Ekblad and pushing Miller to third.
After the first out of the inning, Rylan Sullens singled on a bunt and was able to bring in Miller for Williston’s sixth run.
Ethan Broome finished the scoring off for Williston, singling to center field to drive in Brewer for the seventh run.
Ekblad and Brewer led the team in the game with two hits each, and Hickel, Miller, Sullens, Broome, Benjamin Rath and Haden Bergstrom each had one hit.
Ekblad had two runs batted in to lead the team, and Miller, Brewer, Rath, Sullens and Broome each had one RBI.
On the mound, Micah Larson pitched 4.1 innings, giving up three runs (only one earned) and striking out five batters.
Bergstrom pitched six innings in relief, striking out three batters, and Broome got the final two batters out in the 1th inning.
The Oilers had similar success again on Sunday, defeating Mandan 5-2.
Miller led the Oilers with four hits in the game. Brewer had two hits, and Larson, Bergstrom, Rath and Chris Combs each had one hit.
Miller, Bergstrom, Combs and Rath each had one RBI for the OIlers. On the mound, Matt Goodman pitched the whole game, only giving up two runs (one earned). He also struck out three batters.