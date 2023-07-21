The baseball season felt as if it had the momentum to go a month more, but now is headed toward an end for the Williston Oilers after the team played it's final regular season game against Dickinson on Saturday. Williston ended their regular season with a winning record of 19-18.
The Oilers ended their season in a 13-8 win to Dickinson that came from a seven and a four run fifth and sixth inning. Even before the win however the Oilers were rolling. In the month of July the Oilers were 8-4 and outscored their opponents 93-61, that included a five game win streak.
The Oilers had a number of impressive games this season including the teams first win of the season on June 6 when the Oilers beat Des Lacs-Burlington in dominant fashion in the 20-9 victory. The whole team was on fire in the game, all 11 batters who batted recorded an RBI in the win. The following game in the 10-0 shutout win Ben Rath started the game on the mound for Williston and only allowed one hit in the win.
Williston also had games go down to the wire where the Oilers would walk off in dramatic fashion. In the July 12 10-8 win to Mandan, the game was tied headed into the final inning of the game. The defense did it's job with and allowed Williston the chance to bat in the walk off run. Tystan Swint took one for the team and got on base after being hit with a pitch. Singles from Hunter Wolff and Caleb Bernal loaded the bases with Bode Ekblad on deck. Ekblad would walk up to the batter's box and hit a two run double to give Williston the walk off win.
The Oilers look to carry the momentum from the regular season into the divisional championships where Williston is currently competing in Mandan this weekend from July 19 to 23.