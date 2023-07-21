The baseball season felt as if it had the momentum to go a month more, but now is headed toward an end for the Williston Oilers after the team played it's final regular season game against Dickinson on Saturday. Williston ended their regular season with a winning record of 19-18.

The Oilers ended their season in a 13-8 win to Dickinson that came from a seven and a four run fifth and sixth inning. Even before the win however the Oilers were rolling. In the month of July the Oilers were 8-4 and outscored their opponents 93-61, that included a five game win streak. 



Tags

Load comments