Williston Oilers split a game a piece in their last two series to Bismarck and Mandan. The Oilers traveled on the road on Tuesday to Bismarck and looked to carry their momentum from an excellent weekend in which the Oilers won the First State Bank and Trust Classic after they won five games in a row. 

In the two games to Bismarck the Oilers split the two games in the series with a 5-4 loss in game one and a 6-3 win in game two. 



