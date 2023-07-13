Williston Oilers split a game a piece in their last two series to Bismarck and Mandan. The Oilers traveled on the road on Tuesday to Bismarck and looked to carry their momentum from an excellent weekend in which the Oilers won the First State Bank and Trust Classic after they won five games in a row.
In the two games to Bismarck the Oilers split the two games in the series with a 5-4 loss in game one and a 6-3 win in game two.
In the 5-4 loss Ben Rath got the start on the mound and pitched well. Pitching a complete game with over 100 pitches thrown for the Oilers , he finished with five strikeouts and allowed five hits for the game. The Oilers were in it until the end in the loss, down two in the seventh inning the Oilers came back after a Justin Irgens single and Owen Kok double. The bases were loaded following a Andrew Llewelyn walk. Irgens scored from a wild pitch to bring the Oilers within one but a double play would cut the comeback attempt just short.
The Oilers bounced back in the game that followed however in the 6-3 win. An offense barrage in the fourth inning would score four to set the Oilers up for success for the remainder of the game. Excellent defense from the team made offense difficult for Bismarck never allowing them to get into the game.
Jayden Iba got the win on the mound in the game. Iba completed the game and pitched five innings. He only allowed three hits in the ball game and struck out three batters. Kok led the team in RBI's with two in the win. Irgens, Llewelyn, and Trystan Swint all batted in a run for the Oilers.
The Oilers played in Williston on Wednesday to begin their current homestand for the next two series. Williston hosted Mandan for a two game series and split games in a 8-4 loss and 10-8 win.
In the 10-8 win the Oilers offense ignited in the game, Irgens was locked in to the batter's box and finished with three hits in four at bats and batted in three runs in the win. In a tie ballgame in the final inning of the game, the Oilers had a chance to walk away with the win. Swint took one for the team to get on base after getting hit by a pitch. Two singles from Hunter Wolff and Caleb Bernal filled the bases and Bode Ekblad was on deck. After Ekblad took a first inning strike he stayed patient and got the pitched he waited for. Ekblad hit a two run walk off double to give the Oilers to win in dramatic fashion.
The Oilers have a record of 17-16 heading in the final weeks of the season. Williston will play at home on Saturday against Dickinson.