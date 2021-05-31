The Ogle sisters were back at it again making waves this time at the North Dakota High School Activities Association State Track and Field Meet over the May 28-29 weekend.
To start things off, older sister Haley Ogle finished fourth in the 800 meter run with a final time of 2 minutes and 17.33 seconds.
Younger sister Jaelyn Ogle placed seventh in the 1600 meter run, finishing the race 5 minutes and 19.54 seconds.
Jaelyn also placed fourth in the 3200 meter run with a final time of 11 minutes and 10.30 seconds.
Haley also placed 13th in the long jump.
Additionally, Haley and Jaelyn along with Kyley Barnett and Madison Spacherwere ran the 4x400 relay and placed third finishing the relay in 4 minutes and 5.89 seconds.
But the success doesn’t stop there for the Lady Wolves.
Katie Olson, a seventh grader from Watford City, finished in 12th place in the 3200 meter run with a final time of 12 minutes and .54 seconds.
Senior Annie Dennis placed seventh in the 100 meter hurdles, finishing in 16 minutes and .03 seconds.
In the 4x800 meter relay, Katie Olson, Spacher, Savanna Olson and Macee Franz finished the relay in 10 minutes and 21.40 seconds and placed 13th overall.
Senior Alician Garcia placed 15th in the shot put and in discus senior Riley Faller placed 12th.
Overall, Watford City placed ninth out of 19 schools with 29 points.