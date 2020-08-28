Sisters Hayley Ogle and Jaelyn Ogle share more than just a last name.
They both are competitive, they both push themselves beyond their limits and they both run for the Watford City girls cross country team.
It was Saturday, Aug. 22. The Watford City girls cross country gathered underneath a tree at the Williston Municipal Golf Course after running their first meet of the season.
Hayley sat quietly by herself with her shoes off. She had just finished first for her team, but second overall with a time of 19:16.09.
She was only eight seconds behind the first place winner, Eleni Lovgren of Williston.
“I’m a little disappointed in myself, I didn't break my shoes in like I should've so I was just kind of dealing with a couple of things and pain so I didn’t get the full stride,” she said, rubbing her feet. “So there is lots of improvement needed but it was a good race...I just need to work on a lot of things.”
After Hayley spoke about the race and her goals for the sister, her sister Jaelyn came walking up to her and plopped down on her knees in front of Hayley.
Jaelyn came in second for the team but third place overall with a time of 19:37.34.
She shared similar feelings with her sister about their times, wishing she had tried harder and ran faster.
“I’m proud of myself in one way but disappointed in myself in another way because I worked really hard and the first meet for me is always the hardest because I don’t know where I stand and I was just hoping I’d get a better time,” Jaelyn said, picking at the grass around her. “But I'm proud of myself because I got through it even though I was in pain.”
This sense of competition and will power to continue to push themselves has followed them throughout childhood and is, as they put it, a family thing.
Originally from Washington, Hayley, now a senior, and Jaelyn, a sophomore, said they lived in a small town that didn’t have running. Then, when they came to North Dakota and discovered track and cross country, the rest was history.
But it wasn’t always about cross country.
Hayley, Jaelyn and their older sister Kayla ran track relays together and when Hayley joined cross country with her sister Jaelyn she hated it.
“In my seventh grade or eighth grade year I always was ahead of her,” Jaelyn said looking at her sister.
“No, it was just one year for a couple of meets,” Hayley quickly responded smiling.
Jaelyn smiled looking away from her sister and continued to explain how she was ahead of Hayley when they ran meets, something that boosted her confidence and made Hayley want to go faster.
“Yeah, there were a couple of times where I wanted to quit when I was in ninth grade... Then (Jaelyn) started beating me,” Hayley said, slightly raising her voice and looking at Jaelyn, “because I didn’t try in practices and I was like, “Oh my gosh I actually think I need to try,’ and then the year that we went in Class A was the year I learned to love the sport.”
Hayley and Jaelyn said they continued to run together and push each other during practices and later meets, which is something Hayley said has brought them closer together.
However, they said they are still a very competitive family, and Jaelyn said their dad always pushes them and works as their trainer during the summer months.
“I know he’s not the happiest with our results (at the Aug. 22 meet) either but he’s still proud of us but we take things really serious,” Jaelyn said.
Eventually, the sisters learned to maintain healthy competition but also encourage each other, which helped land them a state title last year.
And with being competitive yet encouraging, both sisters have set similar yet entirely unique goals for themselves for the rest of the season.
Hayley, who has already received a full-ride from Mississippi State University to run track and cross country and is awaiting to hear from several other universities, said she just wants to focus on herself and setting new goals each race.
“Last year I focused a lot on other people and tried to beat them and focused a lot on (my) times but this year I want to run my race and do the best I can and be proud of that,” Hayley said.
Jaelyn also added that she wants to train harder during practices to improve her time significantly.
“My dad always tells me, ‘Run every practice like it’s a race. Like it’s state.’ And i feel like I haven’t been doing that as well so that’s what i’m going to try to focus on and being positive,” Jaelyn said.
And both sisters agreed that they want to encourage a more positive attitude when they run and practice.
“Instead of thinking negative I want to think, ‘OK I can do this. This is what is going to make me better. And when I run the next race, I’ll be less tired’ and just have that type of mentality. (Cross country) is a mental sport,” Hayley said. “It’s hard.”
Jaelyn agreed and said that if she can separate her mind from her body then she can achieve what might not seem attainable.
“Your body is obviously going to tell you to slow down and tell you, ‘You’re so tired right now,’ but your mind...people don’t realize that your body is capable of doing more than you think so if you can grasp that concept in your mind then that’s (why you separate them) and what I need to work on,” Jaelyn said.
The sisters will continue to run for the season as long as they can and their next meet will be on Sept. 4 at the Mandan Municipal Golf Course.