Senior Haley Ogle, from the Watford City girls varsity cross country team, took second place in the latest North Dakota High School Athletic Association coaches poll.
Junior Eleni Lovgren, from the Williston High School girls varsity cross country team was in third place in the poll.
The poll was released Sept. 16 on the NDHSAA website and 26 coaches voted in the poll.
It is broken up into Class A and Class B schools and their individual athletes from both girls and boys varsity teams.
Just ahead of Haley and Lovgren was Meghan Ford from Jamestown.
Also making an appearance in the top 10 this week was sophomore Jaelyn Ogle, from the Watford City team, placing sixth in the poll.
With Jaelyn making the top 10, Watford City has the most players in the poll for Class A individuals.
For Class A girls teams overall, Bismarck High came in first followed by Williston in second, Fargo North in third, Grand Forks Central in fourth and Watford City in fifth.
West Fargo High also received votes but did not place.
For Class A boys teams, Bismarck Century placed first followed by Grand Forks Red River, Bismarck High, Williston and West Fargo Sheyenne.
Dickinson and Jamestown also received votes.
Individual runners from Watford City and Williston did not make the top 10 list.
The poll also included varsity teams from Class B.
For the boys, Bowman County placed first followed by Kindred, Hillsboro/Central Valley, Griggs County Central and Killdeer.
For girls Class B, Rugby came in first followed by Bowman County, Hillsboro/Central Valley, Kindred and Carrington.