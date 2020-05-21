North Dakota Babe Ruth and Cal Ripken is excited to release its 2020 State Tournament Schedules. New additions to the North Dakota Babe Ruth Baseball family are the teams that formally participated in the American Legion AA and A Divisions. With the addition of these two divisions to the Senior Babe Ruth program, our organization offers a total eleven divisions.
North Dakota Babe Ruth and Cal Ripken will follow the leadership and advice of the Governor's Office, the ND Department of Health, and local health units in regard to safety and Covid 19.
Class A 9 Year Old Cal Ripken: Bismarck July 30 - August 2
Class A 10 Year Old Cal Ripken: Mandan July 30 - August 2
Class A 11 Year Old Cal Ripken: Minot July 30 - August 2
Class A 12 Year Old Cal Ripken: Wahpeton July 30 - August 2
Class B 12 Year Old Cal Ripken: Park River July 30 - August 2
Class A 13 Year Old Babe Ruth: Devils Lake July 30 - August 2
Class A 14 Year Old Babe Ruth: Fargo July 30 - August 2
Class A 13-15 Year Old Babe Ruth: Williston July 22 - July 25
Class B Babe Ruth: Kindred July 31 - August 4
Class AA Senior Babe Ruth: Bismarck August 4 - August 8
Class A Senior Babe Ruth: Valley City August 4 - August 8