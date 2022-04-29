Bayley Scott DISTINGUISHED STUDENT AWARD

Bayley Scott, a junior at Fargo Davies High School was named the 2022-2023 North Dakota High School Activities Association and Farmers Union Insurance Distinguished Student.

 Photo courtesy of the NDHSAA

Interviews were held April 27 at Valley City State University.

Jaci Praska, of Oakes High School was chosen runner up. The other finalists interviewed were:

  • Katelynn Albers, Center-Stanton High School
  • Brenna Stroklund, Kenmare High School
  • Rylan Parsley, Dakota Prairie High School
  • Avery Goll, Park River Area High School

The six finalists were selected from applications sent in by high school principals from across the state.



