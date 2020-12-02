The North Dakota High School Coaches Association released the list of All-State players for Class B volleyball, and the list is dominated by seniors.
Out of the 16 players who received the honors, 12 of them are seniors, leaving just four juniors to make up the rest of the list.
The list is also heavily made up of players who competed in the eight-team state tournament, with 10 of the players coming from teams that placed at state (Thompson, Linton-HMB, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich, Dickinson Trinity, Kenmare, Flasher and Northern Cass).
Coaches across the state, in Class B, voted on who got the All-State recognition, so these players are the best-of-the-best as seen by coaches from all over.
Here are the players who were given the All-State honors, along with their grade, the school they are from and their coach.
Brooke Blessum-12-Rugby-Jessica Fritz
Sarah Blessum-12-Rugby-Jessica Fritz
Tymber Boldt-12-Flasher-Jerlyn Gabrielson
Morgan Freije-11-Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich-Rich Olson
Danielle Hagler-11-North Star-Aubree Page
Sadie Hansen-12-Oakes-Katelyn Hagen
Addyson Hughes-12-Des Lacs-Burlington-Tarra Hysjulien
Mackenzie Hughes-12-Thompson-Lisa Strand
Abbey Kubas-12-Dickinson Trinity-Breanna Sisson
Morgan Nelson-12-Northern Cass-Angie Johnson
Samantha Oase-12-Hettinger/Scranton-Jon Kohler
Lexis Olson-12-Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich-Rich Olson
Jaycee Richter-11-Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock-Jaime Richter
Teegan Scherr-11-Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock-Jaime Richter
Amaya Willer-12-Dickinson Trinity-Breanna Sisson
Megan Zimmer-12-Kenmare-Tim Wallstrum
Also announced were the NDHSCA POWERade Outstanding Senior Athlete, Sadie Hansen from Oakes, and the NDHSCA SUBWAY Coach of the Year, Jamie Richter, from Linton-HMB.
Linton-HMB won the state title this year, its first in program history. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich took second place after losing to Linton-HMB in the title game.
Behind them, Thompson took third, Northern Cass placed fourth, Dickinson Trinity placed fifth, Flasher placed sixth, Kenmare finished in seventh and Minot Our Redeemer's placed eighth.