Professional basketball player Noah Dahlman brought his expertise in basketball for the youth of Williston in a three day camp hosted at the Williston ARC from Monday through Wednesday.
Dahlman is originally from Minnesota where he signed to play college in North Carolina at Wofford College where he became an All-American. After college Dahlman has played professionally going into his 14th season. In the span of his career Dahlman has played in nine different countries and currently plays for the Gifu Swoops in Japan.
Growing up in the small town of Braham, Minnesota Dahlman has experience learning and practicing sports in a small town and loves to work with kids in smaller communities in his offseason because he knows the travel required to attend camps in bigger towns.
"Started doing these camps in the offseason because I love working with kids, especially kids that grew up in similar situations like I did. Where maybe you have to travel all the way to the twin cities for a quality camp." Dahlman said.
While teaching the camp, Dahlman attempts to create a personal experience for the campers by sharing his story and teaching fundamentals that he learned throughout his journey playing basketball.
"You just try to create something to tell your story, different drills that you have done that you like in the past and try to make it a memorable experience for them." Dahlman said.
Dahlman also brings different drills to the camp that he has learned in his experience playing in different countries that give the campers a new perspective on the sport. These drills centered towards giving players the tools to work on by themselves without a group.
"For instance today we did a dribbling drill from Japan. We did a finishing drill from Serbia. So everything that I have learned in the countries that I have been to, I try to give them something that they can work on. It’s not only a drill that they need to do with others, it’s drills that they can do themselves to improve. The drills that we work on are stuff that I have done as a part of my journey, and they can work on it if they want throughout the summer moving forward." Dahlman said.
Dahlman believes that sports teach you valuable life lessons, and that it is important for the youth to begin to develop in sports at a young age to have the opportunities to learn those lessons. Lessons that teach you how to win, how to lose, how to put in work and build good habits.
"I think it is something that drives them, something that pushes them forward. I think that sports teaches good habits, it teaches life lessons," Dahlman said. "The best experience you can have all summer for me involves sports. Now for them it might involve something else, but sports has taught me just as much if not more than people in life. That has been my life education is through the game. Through it, it has opened up so much different cultures and different people. For me it was important to establish that early on."
Having the opportunity to play in many different cultures and countries throughout his career, Dahlman sees one major difference between the American way of playing basketball is taught and how it is taught in European countries.
"The American philosophy is me, me, me, so even if you see a lot of people training in basketball it’s very individual skill based. That’s great, however at the highest level of games basketball is played with others. It’s very easy to load up for one person in the game in American basketball. European philosophy is taught around the spacing and the fundamentals of the game. What they are working on is completely team oriented. They have a different view of the game, they have a different philosophy of the game. They learn things at an early age that American players struggle with early on because they are so focused on the individual, as opposed to the teams." Dahlman said.
The camp was a great way for young players who are interested in learning more about the sport of basketball to see the different perspective on how different cultures play to enhance their development as players. Dahlman's approach to teaching the youth and giving them the skills and knowledge he has learned will only create better people and athletes in communities across the nation.