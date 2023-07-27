Professional basketball player Noah Dahlman brought his expertise in basketball for the youth of Williston in a three day camp hosted at the Williston ARC from Monday through Wednesday. 

Dahlman is originally from Minnesota where he signed to play college in North Carolina at Wofford College where he became an All-American. After college Dahlman has played professionally going into his 14th season. In the span of his career Dahlman has played in nine different countries and currently plays for the Gifu Swoops in Japan. 



Tags

Load comments