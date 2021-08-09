Faith Faldalen, a sophomore at Williston State College, said a lot of people have a cool story of how they ended up in Williston.
And her story is just one example.
Faldalen is the new student assistant coach for the Williston State volleyball team and her journey to this point is one that seemed like it was meant to be.
Originally from Gillette, Wyoming, she said she did not want to stay in Wyoming following her senior year of high school.
That’s when her initial plans to move to Arizona with some roommates and attend college there were in motion.
However, those plans fell through but her goal to leave her hometown didn’t.
“My mom was like, ‘Well, you could go to Williston State College (since that’s where her mom went) and live in your grandma’s basement,” Faldalen said during an Aug. 9 phone interview.
The best part is, her grandma lives right across the street from the college.
“I said, ‘If it gets me out of Wyoming, I’m going there,’” Faldalen said, laughing.
And when everything after that seemed to fall into place, Faldalen said it was like God had a say in it.
“Things just opened up like the whole process just getting here was a breeze. It was totally a sign,” she said.
Since coming to Williston, Faldalen has been a student athletic trainer — the first one on record at Williston State.
In doing so, she said she formed a good relationship with the coaches including head volleyball coach Chelsea Hinck.
Faldalen played volleyball most of high school and then became a student athletic trainer where she ended up receiving the Student Athletic Trainer of the Year award at Campbell County High School.
She was also selected to work an all-star football game in Wyoming known as the Shrine Bowl, where she was awarded Student Athletic Trainer of the game.
Additionally, Faldalen has experience coaching U12 and U14 club volleyball teams for the Powder River Volleyball Club in Gillette, Wyoming.
So she said when Hinck told her she was looking for a new assistant coach, she mentioned her own coaching experience.
Once again, everything fell into place, and at 20-years-old Faldalen became an assistant coach for a college team.
“I was ecstatic when Chelsea offered me the job,” she said. “I called just about everybody I knew telling them, ‘I’m going to be coaching college volleyball!’”
Now, as a new assistant coach, Faldalen said she wants to help remind her players about the reason why they continue to play volleyball and why they’re passionate about it.
“Being a college athlete is kind of exciting, but what’s the real reason you’re here,” she said. “I just want (the players) to remember why they love the sport.”
Faldalen also said she’s a little nervous not just because it’s going to be a busy season with a jam-packed schedule but because of the dynamic between her and her team.
“I’m just a little older than most of the sophomores (on the team),” she said. “But, I’m just really excited for the experience.”
Overall, Faldalen said this is a humbling opportunity that she is grateful for, and she’s just excited to be a part of it all.
“As a student athletic trainer, I’ve watched all the games and I was just amazed,” she said. “Chelsea is such a great coach and I’m just excited to work under her. It’s a completely different atmosphere than when I played volleyball…and (watching Hinck) has made me have so much more respect and love for the game. I’m just excited.”