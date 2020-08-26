Kate Cote never thought she would be a coach.
But after graduating from Williston High School, then moving on to continue playing volleyball at Dickinson State University, she said coming back to Williston and coaching seemed like the natural thing to do.
Now, as head coach for the Williston volleyball team, a team she once played on, Cote said she wants to do all that she can to help ensure a successful season.
Cote graduated from WHS in 2009 and went on to earn her bachelors in exercise science from Dickinson State University.
In 2015 after earning her masters in exercise science and health promotions from California University of Pennsylvania, Cote was hired as the head volleyball coach at Williston State College.
She coached there for four years, but she said she realized that when she decided that she wanted to start a family, coaching at the college took a lot of time away from what she really wanted.
But Cote said she still wanted to be involved with coaching, and in 2019 she got the opportunity to coach the sophomore level team at the high school.
Then when former head coach Rachael Hansana stepped down to start her family, Cote said she jumped on the opportunity, applied and got the job in April of this year.
“I never thought I would be a coach, ever,” Cote said. “Now it just seems like it has been a part of me forever. Growing up I was super passionate about volleyball. I went to play at Dickinson State and I just love the game.”
Now, she said that she and her assistant coaches, including Jaden Lynch, another former Coyote, just want to help a struggling volleyball program.
“We (Lynch and Cote) both just wanted to be able to give back and try to get the program going,” Cote said.
Cote listed several goals she had for the reason and ways to get the volleyball program in a better spot.
The first goal is to create a strong foundation for the volleyball program in Williston and since she still works at the Williston Area Recreation Center as a recreation coordinator, she has the opportunity to train youth involved in volleyball programs there in order to achieve this goal.
“We’re going to be working with the junior high to make sure we’re all on the right page,” Cote said. “We’re teaching the same things (at all levels) from start to finish that way when they get to the high school we’re not teaching them something brand new.”
Cote said she hopes this will create consistency across the whole program in Williston that will start with players at a young age and eventually follow them as they enter the high school and play at that level.
Another big goal for the season is to go to state and place in the Western Dakota Association conference, which is something Cote said is achievable especially with the girls on her team this year.
“It’s exciting to see the energy in the gym and the girls’ reactions and responses to us,” Cote said.
In addition to that, Cote also said that she is excited to have a great and strong coaching staff with extensive backgrounds in volleyball.
She said with their combined experience, they can help the team improve and reach their goals.
“We can push our kids harder and we have that much more resources (on the court),” she said.
The first volleyball match for Williston will be Sept. 5 at home. They will be facing Bismarck.