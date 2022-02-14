NEW TOWN CHAMPS

The Lady Eagles pose for a photo after they won the District 15 championship on Feb. 12.

 Submitted Photo

The District 15 and District 16 tournaments were settled Feb. 12 and District 15 saw a new champion.

The New Town High School Lady Eagles defeated Parshall 79-54 to win the District 15 title.

New Town advanced through the tournament smoothly. The Lady Eagles won their quarterfinal 62-15 over White Shield then won the semifinal round 54-47 over Mandaree.

In District 16, the Kenmare High School Lady Honkers retained their title as district champs.

Kenmare defeated Divide County 58-34 in the Feb. 12 championship.

This comes after they defeated Stanley 56-34 in the semifinals.

Now, the top four seeds from both districts will gear up for the Region 8 Tournament.

This year’s Region 8 Tournament starts Feb. 21 at the New Town Event Center.

The quarterfinals start with a 3 p.m. matchup between New Town and Tioga.

Divide County takes on Trenton at 4:30 p.m. then Kenmare and Mandaree play at 6 p.m.

The night ends with a 7:30 p.m. matchup between Parshall and Stanley.

The winners from the four games advance to the semifinals, which are Feb. 22.

The championship is Feb. 24.

