On Monday, Mar. 2, the New Town Eagles boys basketball team completed a three-game sweep of the District 15 tournament by defeating the Lewis and Clark North Shore Plaza Wildcats by a single point at the Rough Rider Center in Watford City, 46-45.
Khael Decouteau led New Town with 18 points in the win as he was the only Eagles’ player to reach double-figures on the night.
For the Wildcats, center Hayden Andes, who was also named the district’s senior athlete of the year, posted a game-high 26 in defeat.
Now 18-6 on the year, New Town has won eight straight heading into their Region 8 tournament matchup with Ray, which is scheduled for Monday, Mar. 9.
Also that evening, Trenton topped Parshall by a final tally of 82-49.
Chris Martinez collected 23 points for Trenton, and teammates Caden Houle and all-district selection Michael Martinez, added 11 points apiece for the Tigers.
It was Trenton’s second victory of the tournament.
Other results from Monday included White Shield’s 59-44 victory over Manadree. Jesse White posted a game-high 20 points for White Shield, and Jase Dickens was second on the club in scoring with 17.
In other prep boys basketball news, Williston Trinity Christian School frontcourt player Colby Grindeland was one of 14 players named to the 2019-2020 All-District 15 squad.
Meanwhile, New Town had the most all-district selections of any school with four players; Shooter Stewart, Dylan Jones, Tristan Williams and Decouteau.