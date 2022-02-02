Coyotes logo (copy)

Several middle school boys basketball games as well as two girls basketball games have been rescheduled to later in February.

The middle school boys basketball games that were postponed were supposed to be played on Feb. 1.

However, those games have been rescheduled to Feb. 14.

Seventh grade will play in the Williston Middle School gym and eighth grade is in the Phil Jackson Field House.

C Team Games start at 4:30 p.m., B Team Games are at 5:30 p.m. and A Team Games are at 6:30 p.m.

The girls basketball games that were postponed on Jan. 21 at Turtle Mountain have been rescheduled for Feb. 22.

The ninth grade girls team will play 4:15 p.m. at TMCHS and the JV girls team will play at 5:45 p.m. at TMCHS.

