Coach Jesse Stundal has been named head coach for the Williston High School softball team. The Williston Herald wanted to learn more about his plan for the upcoming season.
Q1: Tell me a little background about you to include your experience with softball, working with students/children, and any personal background you want to share with our readers.
A1: I am originally from Williston. I graduated from Williston High School in 1996 and from North Dakota State University in 2001. After graduating from NDSU, I moved back to Williston where I helped oversee the Excel Athlete Enhancement Program at Mercy Hospital. I am married to my wife, Brooke, and have three daughters, Kyah, Chloee, and Harper. I grew up playing baseball and started coaching softball as soon as my daughters were old enough to start playing WPRD softball. I currently work for Braun Trucking as a Safety/ Human Resource Manager.
Q2: What are your top goals for the 2022-2023 season?
A2: The goal for every team at the onset of the season is to qualify for the state tournament. To do this, we must finish in the top 4 in the WDA. To achieve these goals, we must improve each aspect of our game. We have to work to be better than we were yesterday. If we can do this, we should see improvement in our players and program.
Q3: What should athletes who are new to you expect from you as a coach?
A3: As a coach, the expectations will consist of great attitude and effort from everyone. The atmosphere will be fun and hard working. I want players to ask questions and learn the game. We will work hard on our fundamentals and basics. Doing the little things right will lead to sustained success. It is important that we play with class and sportsmanship. We will represent this school and community the right way.
Q4: What other ways are you involved in the school district, and Williston as a whole?
A4: I serve on the Williston Boom Fastpitch Board and coach within the program. Most recently, I coached the 14U Boom team. I have also coached in the 10U and 12U programs. I also serve on the Williston Girls’ Hockey Committee.
We are so excited to see what Coach Stundal will bring to Coyote athletics this season- have a great year!