On Friday, Oct. 11, the Williston High School duo of Colby Nehring and Mason Haugenoe bowed out of the NDHSAA Class A boys state doubles championship tournament with a record of 1-2.
Nehring and Haugenoe were defeated in their opening round matchup Saylor Kuenzel and Jett Weisn of Red River, 6-7, 1-6. Then in the consolation bracket, Nehring and Haugenoe recorded a victory over Bismarck Century’s Caleb Wanner and Jaxon Wetzel, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
In their third and final match of the day, the Coyote combination fell to Jacob Jelinski and Kai Pierce of Shanley/Oak Grove in straight sets, 0-6, 1-6.
With Nehring and Haugenoe’s postseason run at state complete, Coyotes assistant boys tennis coach Tami Hunter expressed her excitement for the future of Williston’s dynamic doubles combination.
“They are just sophomores, and this is their first time at state, and I thought they progressively played better and better with each match,” Hunter told the Williston Herald. “They played amazing against Shanley, playing their best in doubles that they’ve played all year.”
“I am really proud of these boys, they have grown immensely in their tennis abilities this year,” WHS head coach Heath Glenn added.