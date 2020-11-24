The 2020 North Dakota High School Coaches Association All-State Division A Football Team was named Nov. 23 and includes individuals from schools such as Landon/Edmore/Munich, Lisbon and Velva.
The North Dakota High School Activities Association published a press release on its website Monday with the all-state team. The team is voted on by the state’s Division A football coaches.
Additionally, the NDHSCA named the senior athlete of the year and the Division A football coach of the year.
The NDHSCA Division A Senior Athlete of the Year is Simon Romfo from Langdon-Edmore-Munich, and the NDHSCA Division A Football Coach of the Year is Josh Krivarchka from Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich.
First team: offense
Quarterbacks: Garret Meehl from Oakes; Simon Romfo from Langdon/Edmore/Munich; Hunter Schultz from Lisbon; and Jersey Selzler from Velva
Running backs: Gage Florence, Velva, Jordan Sours, Lisbon, Jaxon Feller, Minot Ryan, Grant Romfo, Langdon/Edmore/Munich
Offensive line: Caleb Olson, Lisbon, Alex Cluchie, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Kaden Chadwick, Velva, Logan Becker, New Salem-Almont
Wide receivers: Caleb Duffield, Bowman County, Logan Merck, Minot Ryan
First team: defense
Defensive line: Ashton Biesterfeld, Oakes, Jack Romfo, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Jerry Jesperson, Velva, Tanner Soehren, Dickinson Trinity
Linebackers: Zack Anderson, Killdeer, Nathaniel Jilek, Dickinson Trinity, Micah Anderson, Sargent County, Esgar Rios, Grafton
Defensive backs: Sam Roller, Thompson, Adam Schepp, Velva, jr. Clay Heimer, Bowman County
Second team (No positions designated)
Oakes: Jacob Hankel and David Schmitz
Northern Cass: Kolby Vander Wal
Harvey-Wells County: Madden Thorson, Alex Erickson and Carsen Mertz
Carrington: Ethan Buskness
Grafton: Justin Garza
Nedrose: Mitch Heinert
Minot Ryan: Nick Sanderson, Bryson Elm and Josh Will
Des Lacs-Burlington: Caleb Rist
Bowman County: Brady Senn
Shiloh Christian: Josh Kolling, Stephan Packineau and Braiden Kuehn
Lisbon: Kolby Rasmusson, Jaden Schmidt and Granger Dick
Thompson: Michael Benoit
Langdon/Edmore/Munich: Carter Tetrault
Rugby: Cole Schneibel
Velva: Tristan Brewer
Killdeer: Tyler Hanson
Dickinson Trinity: Logan Bentz