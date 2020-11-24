NDHSAA logo

The 2020 North Dakota High School Coaches Association All-State Division A Football Team was named Nov. 23 and includes individuals from schools such as Landon/Edmore/Munich, Lisbon and Velva.

The North Dakota High School Activities Association published a press release on its website Monday with the all-state team. The team is voted on by the state’s Division A football coaches.

Additionally, the NDHSCA named the senior athlete of the year and the Division A football coach of the year.

The NDHSCA Division A Senior Athlete of the Year is Simon Romfo from Langdon-Edmore-Munich, and the NDHSCA Division A Football Coach of the Year is Josh Krivarchka from Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich.

First team: offense

Quarterbacks: Garret Meehl from Oakes; Simon Romfo from Langdon/Edmore/Munich; Hunter Schultz from Lisbon; and Jersey Selzler from Velva

Running backs: Gage Florence, Velva, Jordan Sours, Lisbon, Jaxon Feller, Minot Ryan, Grant Romfo, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Offensive line: Caleb Olson, Lisbon, Alex Cluchie, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Kaden Chadwick, Velva, Logan Becker, New Salem-Almont

Wide receivers: Caleb Duffield, Bowman County, Logan Merck, Minot Ryan

First team: defense

Defensive line: Ashton Biesterfeld, Oakes, Jack Romfo, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Jerry Jesperson, Velva, Tanner Soehren, Dickinson Trinity

Linebackers: Zack Anderson, Killdeer, Nathaniel Jilek, Dickinson Trinity, Micah Anderson, Sargent County, Esgar Rios, Grafton

Defensive backs: Sam Roller, Thompson, Adam Schepp, Velva, jr. Clay Heimer, Bowman County

Second team (No positions designated)

Oakes: Jacob Hankel and David Schmitz

Northern Cass: Kolby Vander Wal

Harvey-Wells County: Madden Thorson, Alex Erickson and Carsen Mertz

Carrington: Ethan Buskness

Grafton: Justin Garza

Nedrose: Mitch Heinert

Minot Ryan: Nick Sanderson, Bryson Elm and Josh Will

Des Lacs-Burlington: Caleb Rist

Bowman County: Brady Senn

Shiloh Christian: Josh Kolling, Stephan Packineau and Braiden Kuehn

Lisbon: Kolby Rasmusson, Jaden Schmidt and Granger Dick

Thompson: Michael Benoit

Langdon/Edmore/Munich: Carter Tetrault

Rugby: Cole Schneibel

Velva: Tristan Brewer

Killdeer: Tyler Hanson

Dickinson Trinity: Logan Bentz

