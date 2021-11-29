Purchase Access

The North Dakota High School Coaches Association announced its Class A Volleyball All-State Team.

The All-State team is voted on exclusively by members of the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.

2021 NDHSCA Class A Volleyball All-State Team

First-Team

Nadia Chwialkowski, Sr., West Fargo High

Emma Dalby, Jr., Fargo South

Macy Fridgen, Sr., Bismarck Century

Piper Harris, Sr., Mandan

Mia Hinsz, Sr., Bismarck High

Paige McAllister, Sr., Fargo Shanley

Logan Nissley, Jr., Bismarck Century

Kenadi Renner, Sr., Bismarck High

Emily Skalicky, Sr., Fargo North

Katie Trumbauer, Sr., Jamestown

Olivia Vetter, Sr., Fargo Shanley

Ava Wild, Sr., Fargo Davies

Second Team

Raina Chwialkowski, 8th Grade, West Fargo High

Delani Clarke, Sr., Bismarck Century

Payton Foster, Jr., Bismarck High

Hannah Hoedl, Sr., Fargo Shanley

Hunter Petersen, Sr., Jamestown

Kailee Waasdorp, Jr., West Fargo Sheyenne

2021 NDHSCA Class A Volleyball Senior Athlete of the Year

Nadia Chwialkowski, West Fargo High

2021 NDHSCA Class A Volleyball Coach of the Year

Brianna Kline, Bismarck High

