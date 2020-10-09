The fall volleyball season is nearing the finish line, as area schools plan and prep for their final October games before the championship season in November.
It has been a unique season, one that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced some schools to suspend, cancel or postpone games.
However, most schools have been able to compete and below is a list of area schools and where they are in the North Dakota High School Activities Association standings.
The information was collected from the NDHSAA website under the 2020 volleyball tab.
Alexander High School
Alexander is in a good spot for the District 15 Region 8 standings, claiming a 3-3-1 overall record and being in the top half of the conference with Trenton and Williston Trinity Christian.
Alexander has a couple wins against district opponents under its belt already, so it will be a tough match when other teams take on Alexander.
Mandaree, New Town, Parshall and White Shield are still in the mix, though, but as of now, Alexander has a good start in the standings.
Grenora High School (co-op with Westby)
The Lady Thunder are hanging tough in the Class C District 1C standings in Montana volleyball.
Overall, Westby-Grenora has a 3-6 record, but in district play, the team has a 2-3 record. While the Lady Thunder are just below the top half of the standings, a couple wins could make a big difference for them.
The Lady Thunder have a lot of competition, going against Plentywood, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, Froid-Medicine Lake, Savage, Richey-Lambert, Fairview, Scobey, Culbertson, Nashua-Opheim, Bainville and Lustre Christian, so they have chances to get some wins and move up.
Ray High School
Ray is having a great season so far, boasting a 9-2 overall record. When it comes to Class B District 16 Region 8 volleyball, Ray is one of the powerhouses with a 7-1 region record and an undefeated 5-0 district record.
The district is pretty competitive, as all the teams (except Bowbells/Burke Central) have wins on the season, multiple wins at that, so there will be a lot of competitive matches to come against Tioga, Stanley, Kenmare, Divide County, Powers Lake and Bowbells/Burke Central.
Tioga High School
Tioga has been consistent throughout the season so far and is right in the middle of the District 16 Region 8 standings.
Overall, Tioga has a 5-6 record, with a 2-3 region record and a 3-3 district record. The team is ahead of Bowbells/Burke Central, Powers Lake and Divide County in the standings, so wins against Stanley, Ray and Kenmare will help Tioga’s case in the season.
Trenton High School
Trenton has been dominant all year, and the record shows that. The Lady Tigers are an undefeated 6-0 to start the season, giving them the best overall record in Class B District 15 Region 8 volleyball.
Going forward, every opponent that Trenton faces has the chance to be the team to stop their unbeaten streak, but the question is who will actually be able to knock off the Lady Tigers.
Trenton faces Williston Trinity Christian, Alexander, Mandaree, New Town, Parshall and White Shield, and with a good chunk of the season left, it will be interesting to see how close this District will get.
Watford City High School
Watford City is just above Williston in the Class A West Region standings with one win under its belt.
Overall and in the region, Watford City is 1-7, sitting four spots above last place. Only a couple wins separate Watford City from the next-highest team in the standings, so a couple wins can get them back in the race.
Watford City does have to face Bismarck Century, Jamestown, Bismarck Legacy, Mandan, Minot, Bismarck, Bismarck St. Mary’s, Williston, Turtle Mountain and Dickinson, so getting those wins may be tough.
Williston Trinity Christian School
With a young and talented team, Williston Trinity Christian has shown what it is capable of so far this season.
Despite an overall losing record (3-4), it is a team that has all the potential to disrupt other teams’ chances and make noise late in the season.
Williston Trinity Christian has already beaten Parshall and Alexander, but lost to Trenton twice, so how the team fares against Mandaree and White Shield will determine the team’s spot in the standings down the stretch.
Williston High School
The Lady Coyotes are still looking for win No. 1, but based on the talent on the team and the good moments the team has put together, the win should come soon.
Overall, Williston is 0-6 and they are 0-6 in the West Region of Class A volleyball, but the Lady Coyotes started the season against tough competition.
In the region, they face Bismarck Century, Jamestown, Bismarck Legacy, Mandan, Minot, Bismarck, Bismarck St. Mary’s, Watford City, Turtle Mountain and Dickinson.