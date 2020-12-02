The North Dakota High School Activities Association has updated its guidelines and recommendations for high school sports in an effort to reflect the additional precautions that Gov. Doug Burgum cited in an updated executive order from Nov. 18.
The modifications made to the guidelines mainly affect contests with some changes to how practices are conducted.
One of the biggest changes is making it mandatory for fans to wear a mask at all times while attending a game.
In a press release from the governor’s office, the Nov. 18 order amended an earlier order that pushed all practice start dates for all sports and activities Dec. 14.
The new order instead allowed the start for practices on Nov. 30 and pushed the start of all contests for all sporting events to Dec. 14 with the condition that extra precautions be made during practices.
According to the same press release, those additional precautions “that coaches and athletic associations said they will be taking at practices to help slow the spread and do their part to save vulnerable North Dakotans include no travel for association activities outside of their home territory, no locker room use, coaches masked at all times, and no spectators, with facilities restricted to players, coaches and staff only.”
The press release only lists these precautions for practices, not contests.
The document containing the NDHSAA’s guidelines was first released in July and within it contained recommendations such as wearing masks when possible or keeping a mandatory daily attendance log.
In addition to this document, the NDHSAA also released a second document outlining sport specific recommendations. This document was updated on Oct. 30 to list the recommendations for winter sports.
Referring to the press release, the only mention of having no spectators at practices is listed under the sport specific recommendations for wrestling, and based on the two documents from the NDHSAA, teams are still allowed to use the locker rooms after practices but are just encouraged not to.
However, the NDHSAA does make clear that local school districts may choose to implement specific mitigation protocols that are more stringent than what is included in the association’s guidelines.
In the first document, the one with the general guidelines and recommendations for all sports and activities, under the Checklist of Considerations for Practice, the NDHSAA requires a daily attendance log for all teams to help with contact tracing, and requires everyone to wear a mask at all times except when players are participating where “the level of exertion makes it difficult to wear.
Also listed are locker room guidelines which state that masks must be worn at all times in the locker room except when individuals are showering.
And there are also recommendations from the North Dakota Department of Health for locker room safety which include staggering schedules for use to avoid crowding and encouraging athletes to shower at home after practices and games.
But in general, the approved modifications include limiting regular season tournaments, requiring everyone to wear a mask at all times during contests and encouraging more live streaming of games.
Much of the listed modifications were already in effect prior to the Nov. 24 update.
Practices for winter sports are underway and competition is allowed to begin Dec. 14.
Area schools are still updating and changing schedules for most if not all winter teams (boys and girls hockey, wrestling, boys and girls basketball, boys swimming and cheer).
Guidance from the NDHSAA may be rescinded, modified, or made mandatory at any time, based on current conditions in the state, according to the document with the general guidelines.