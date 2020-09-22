The North Dakota High School Activities Association updated its "Return to Competition Guidelines" earlier this month and added additional information regarding what happens if COVID-19 affects a team.
The guidelines were initially approved on July 24 but an update made on Sept. 10 lists that "as indicated in North Dakota's K-12 Smart Restart Plan, member schools shall designate one person or a small team to plan and implement COVID-19 prevention measures."
Furthermore, it states that students, coaches or athletic directors that test positive for COVID-19 or who have been in close contact with someone who did test positive, will be reported to the member school’s COVID-19 designee.
"Isolation of the infected individual should begin immediately," the guidelines read. "The North Dakota Department of Health process for isolation and quarantine will be followed."
Also according to the updated guidelines, local school districts may choose to implement specific mitigation protocols that are more stringent than what is included in the NDHSAA guidelines.
In addition to this, another updated piece of information details crowd limitations.
The NDHSAA writes that member schools can determine any crowd limitations for regular season contests, however, ND Smart Restart Large Gathering Protocols should be taken into consideration.
This information was not in the document when it was first released in July.
The NDHSAA makes clear that guidance may be rescinded, modified or made mandatory at any time, based on current conditions.