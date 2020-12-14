Regular season attendance guidelines were approved by the North Dakota High School Athletic Association Board of Directors on Dec. 9, and the board adopted a tier system to formulate how many fans can attend games at different venues.
There are four tiers in the system, and they will be used to determine the maximum fan allowances for NDHSAA regular season events in accordance with North Dakota Smart Restart Guidelines; the ND Smart Restart Guidelines were made by the North Dakota Department of Health and the North Dakota Department of Commerce, in conjunction with the Governor’s Office.
Because North Dakota is in the orange/high risk level of COVID-19 cases, the tier system for fan attendance is set up in a way to correspond with the state’s overall situation.
In Tier 1 lie the venues that have seating capacities of 3,500 or more, and they will be allowed to hold, at maximum, 25 percent of the capacity up to 1,000 people.
Venues that have a capacity between 2,001 to 3,499 are grouped together in Tier 2, and their maximum number of fans allowed inside will be 25 percent of the capacity up to 600 people.
Tier 3 is home to venues that have a capacity of 1,001-2,000, and the maximum number of fans these venues will be able to hold is 25 percent of the capacity up to 300 people.
The smallest venues in the state reside in Tier 4, which includes venues that have seating capacities of 1,000 or less, and the maximum number of fans allowed to be in these venues is 25 percent of the capacity up to 150 people.
There are some important notes from the NDHSAA board’s recent actions to keep in mind when it comes to these new attendance guidelines.
Athletes, coaches, credentialed event staff and athletic staffing are not included in the total, and social distancing shall always be maintained. The use of face coverings is required by all fans at all times.
For counties in the orange or high risk level, concessions are not recommended during contests held there.
Non-compliance of any existing executive orders may be reported to the NDHSAA Office by a member school administrator.
More restrictive attendance guidelines for regular season events may be approved by NDHSAA member schools and/or local officials.
If student competitions and performances are in jeopardy of being compromised, the NDHSAA Board of Directors will adjust these guidelines to ensure that students are allowed to participate in their respective seasons.