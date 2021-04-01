The North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors approved the sanctioning of girls wrestling as a sponsored sport starting in the 2021-2022 school year.
The decision to recognize the sport came after the March 30 regular board meeting.
There's no word yet on whether or not area schools will establish girls wrestling teams, however more information will be published as soon as it becomes available.
In January, the Montana High School Association sanctioned a state girls wrestling tournament, the first in the state.
In addition to approving the sport, other highlights from the meeting include:
- The Board of Directors’ Tournament Committee gave a report on Proposed 2022 Winter Region Tournament Sites. The report was approved by the Board. 2022 Winter Tournament Sites are updated on the “2021-22” Tab on the “NDHSAA Current Tournament Sites” Page found at https://ndhsaa.com/calendar/tournament-sites/current
- The NDHSAA’s Seven-Year Calendar was updated with Board-approved first practice, first contest and other important dates for activities during the 2027-28 school year as well as NDHSAA Football dates running through the 2027-28 school year. Approved dates can be found at https://ndhsaa.com/calendar/approved
- The Board approved a request from District 9 Chairman Jason Ermer (Garrison) and District 10 Chairman Jerome Slag (New Salem) to utilize a Super Region format for the Region 5 boys and girls basketball tournament beginning in the 2021-22 school year.
- The Board approved meeting dates for the 2021-22 school year.
- Executive Director Matt Fetsch gave an update on the Technology Director position. Applications for the position will be accepted through the March 31 deadline and finalist interviews will take place on April 7.
The next NDHSAA Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for June 7-8 in Valley City.
