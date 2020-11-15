Team seeding and drawing for the 2020 North Dakota High School Activities Association’s Class B Volleyball State Tournament were announced Nov. 14.
According to the NDHSAA, the top five teams were ranked through an online voting process by coaches of the participating schools with the remaining three teams being randomly drawn to determine quarterfinal matchups.
Matchups for Thursday, November 19 at the FARGODOME:
- 10 a.m. – #2 Seed Thompson vs. Flasher (Second Random Draw)
- 1 p.m. – #3 Seed Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich vs. Kenmare (Third Random Draw)
- 4 p.m. – #1 Seed Linton/HMB vs. Our Redeemer’s (First Random Draw)
- 7 p.m. – #4 Seed Dickinson Trinity vs. #5 Seed Northern Cass
The 2020 NDHSAA Class A and Class B Volleyball State Tournaments will be November 19-21 at the FARGODOME.