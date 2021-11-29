NDHSAA logo

The 2021 NDHSAA State Class B One-Act Play Contest was held Monday and Tuesday, November 22 and 23 in Jamestown.

Mike McIntyre, University of Jamestown, served as manager.

The top 8 places awarded at the finals were as follows:

  • 1st Richardton-Taylor performing “Pals”
  • 2nd Enderlin performing “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
  • 3rd Shiloh Christian performing “Dirt”
  • 4th North Sargent performing “The Cry of the Peacock”
  • 5th Ellendale performing “Radium Girls”
  • 6th Bowbells/Burke Central performing “Crisis, Inc.”
  • 7th May-Port CG performing “The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza”
  • 8th South Prairie performing “15 Reasons NOT to Be in a Play!”

Superior Actor Awards were presented November 22 at Jamestown High School to:

  • Morgan Matheson-Bowman County
  • Jonathan Kostecky-Bowbells-Burke Central
  • Zach Volson-Drake-Anamoose
  • Caitlynn Towe-Rugby
  • Jacob Frohlich-Shiloh Christian
  • Emily Kinzler-Kulm
  • Ellie Knudsvig-Central Valley
  • Annika Stroh-North Sargent
  • Martin Bergstedt-Enderlin
  Superior Actor Awards were presented November 22 at University of Jamestown to:
  • Robert Bartz - Richardton-Taylor
  • Zachary Quinn - Wilton
  • Aaron Moser - Griggs County
  • Brea Pitner - South Prairie
  • Emily Norstebon - May-Port CG
  • Peyton Saylor - Ellendale
  • Hanna Deyle – Milnor
  • Hazen Thomas-New Town/Parshall

Schools qualified for State from one of 10 regions statewide with contests held in early to mid-November.

Participating were: Bowbells/Burke Central, Bowman County, Central Valley, Drake-Anamoose, Ellendale, Enderlin Area, Griggs County Central, Kulm, May-Port CG, Milnor, New Town, North Sargent, Richardton-Taylor, Rugby, Shiloh Christian, South Prairie, and Wilton.

