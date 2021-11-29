4th North Sargent performing “The Cry of the Peacock”
5th Ellendale performing “Radium Girls”
6th Bowbells/Burke Central performing “Crisis, Inc.”
7th May-Port CG performing “The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza”
8th South Prairie performing “15 Reasons NOT to Be in a Play!”
Superior Actor Awards were presented November 22 at Jamestown High School to:
Morgan Matheson-Bowman County
Jonathan Kostecky-Bowbells-Burke Central
Zach Volson-Drake-Anamoose
Caitlynn Towe-Rugby
Jacob Frohlich-Shiloh Christian
Emily Kinzler-Kulm
Ellie Knudsvig-Central Valley
Annika Stroh-North Sargent
Martin Bergstedt-Enderlin
Superior Actor Awards were presented November 22 at University of Jamestown to:
Robert Bartz - Richardton-Taylor
Zachary Quinn - Wilton
Aaron Moser - Griggs County
Brea Pitner - South Prairie
Emily Norstebon - May-Port CG
Peyton Saylor - Ellendale
Hanna Deyle – Milnor
Hazen Thomas-New Town/Parshall
Schools qualified for State from one of 10 regions statewide with contests held in early to mid-November.
Participating were: Bowbells/Burke Central, Bowman County, Central Valley, Drake-Anamoose, Ellendale, Enderlin Area, Griggs County Central, Kulm, May-Port CG, Milnor, New Town, North Sargent, Richardton-Taylor, Rugby, Shiloh Christian, South Prairie, and Wilton.