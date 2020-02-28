The 2020 NDHSAA sponsored State Class A boys and girls basketball tournament is scheduled for Mar. 12-14 at the Scheels Center in the Sanford Health Athletic Complex in Fargo, and the Fargodome. While the complex is located at 1600 University Drive N. Fargo, ND 58102, the Fargodome is located at 1800 University Drive. Todd Olson, activities director for Fargo Public Schools, will serve as the tournament manager.
Tournament Information:
• The state tournament is eight-team single elimination with a consolation round playing to a fifth-place game.
• Television coverage – Class A State Basketball Tournament televised coverage will be aired on the following stations: WDAY – Fargo | WDAZ – Grand Forks | KBMY – Bismarck | KMCY – Minot WDAY XTRA, check local listings.