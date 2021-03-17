NDHSAA logo

The North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors approved spring sports rules alterations during a March 15 virtual meeting.

The alterations were made as part fo the NDHSAA's guidelines and recommendations for sports/activities. 

Here's what you need to know:

  • Daily attendance logs are still required for each team.
  • Masks are recommended to be worn by all team personnel except athletes who are playing or practicing where the mask would be difficult to wear.
  • Social distancing in locker rooms, during practices and on buses is still recommended. 
  • Masks are recommended for all fans at all times or may be required by the school or the local government.
  • Each school has their own crowd limitation based on the state's guidelines.
  • Member schools are still encouraged to offer live streaming of games/contests that have restricted attendance.
  • Member schools are encouraged to consider cashless transactions at admission entrances.
  • Award ceremonies during regular season tournaments should be canceled.

For the full document listing all the recommendations and guidelines go here.  

The NDHSAA also has a separate document for sport specific rules and guidelines. However, no other spring sport aside from tennis and soccer is listed on the document. That document can be found here

