The North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors approved spring sports rules alterations during a March 15 virtual meeting.
The alterations were made as part fo the NDHSAA's guidelines and recommendations for sports/activities.
Here's what you need to know:
- Daily attendance logs are still required for each team.
- Masks are recommended to be worn by all team personnel except athletes who are playing or practicing where the mask would be difficult to wear.
- Social distancing in locker rooms, during practices and on buses is still recommended.
- Masks are recommended for all fans at all times or may be required by the school or the local government.
- Each school has their own crowd limitation based on the state's guidelines.
- Member schools are still encouraged to offer live streaming of games/contests that have restricted attendance.
- Member schools are encouraged to consider cashless transactions at admission entrances.
- Award ceremonies during regular season tournaments should be canceled.
For the full document listing all the recommendations and guidelines go here.
The NDHSAA also has a separate document for sport specific rules and guidelines. However, no other spring sport aside from tennis and soccer is listed on the document. That document can be found here.